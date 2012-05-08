Jay-Z Says Blue Ivy Carter Will Be Spoiled

There’s no denying that Blue Ivy Carter is the luckiest baby in Hip-Hop. Aside from calling Jay-Z dad and Beyonce mom, BIC is heir to a nearly $500 million throne. Even with all those built-in perks, Hov still promises to spoil his little girl as much as possible. “I imagine I’ll take things I learned from my mom and things I’ve learned from raising my nephews and apply that,” he said during his appearance on Oprah’s Master Class scheduled to air tonight on OWN. “Then at the end of the day, I just know I’ll probably have the worst, spoiled little kid ever.”

Beyonce gave birth to the couple’s first child in January, prompting Jay to jump in the studio and record the track “Glory” which featured his infant daughter. After the song hit the ‘Net, a New York Daily News writer surreptitiously pegged Jay as the spokesperson for all black fathers, theorizing that his public adoration would encourage absentee fathers to start raising their children.

One thing that Jay will hopefully be able to protect his daughter from are the racist rants that have been thrown his way as of late. As previously reported, New York Post columnist Phil Mushnick came under fire for stating that the Brooklyn Nets should be renamed the “New York n**ers,” and even after the backlash, refused to recant his comments.

—

Photo: Tumblr