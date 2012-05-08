Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

The 2012 Metropolitan Museum Of Art Gala, aka the Met Gala 2012, is usually called the Oscars of high fashion. Hip-Hop was well represented as Anna Wintour, Miuccia Prada and Carey Mulligan invited some of the biggest stars in the world to the Costume Institute’s annual ball.

Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rick Ross, Rihanna, Azealia Banks, Swizz Beatz, Alicia Keys and many more all hit the red carpet. Hit the jump to see who cleaned up the nicest. Check out all the photos in the gallery.



Photos: Getty, Instagram

