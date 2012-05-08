Wiz Khalifa and Taylor Gang’s The Source Cover Shoot [VIDEO]

Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Chevy Woods and the yamtastic Lola Monroe land the cover of the latest issue of The Source. The gang take us behind the scenes of the cover shoot, which is on newsstands everywhere now. Check out the footage below. http://cdn.springboard.gorillanation.com/storage/js/sb.html5.js

