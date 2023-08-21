EDITORIAL: Hip-Hop @ 50_HHW_January 2023
Hip-Hop 50th Bronx Block Party Recap: Mr. Cheeks, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, Peter Gunz & More

| 08.21.23
CL Smooth - Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bronx Block Party

The Hip-Hop 50th Block Festival went down in The Bronx, on Sedgwick Avenue where it all started, on Saturday, August 12, and we were on the scene. Iconic MC’s like Mr. Cheeks, Grandmaster Caz, KRS-One, Peter Gunz, Pete Rock & CL Smooth and more, and even NBA point guard Kyrie Irving, checked in to salute the culture.

“The cultural aspect is that Hip-Hop is based on four cultural elements,” Hip-Hop pioneer Grandmaster Caz. “A music element, an art element, a dance element and a spoken word element. All of those elements are reinventions of our generation.”

Watch the recap above.

Grandmaster Caz - Hip-Hop 50th Anniversary Bronx Block Party

