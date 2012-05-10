Behind The Scenes Of Chris Brown, Wiz Khalifa & Big Sean’s “Til I Die’ [PHOTO]

Even though Chris Brown has been going through it today due to some freestyles and subtweeting beef with Rihanna, the show must go on. Today he’s on set with Big Sean and Wiz Khalifa shooting a video for the single off of his new album Fortune entitled “Til I Die.”

Check it out after the jump.

