Mya ft. Bounty Killer “Whine,” Moneybagg Yo “Nun Like Me” & More | Daily Visuals 8.24.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

While we continue to marvel at Ashanti and shower her with praise for remaining a stunner after decades in the music game, let’s not forget that Mya is still a traffic stopper herself and can still carry a melody with the best of them 25 years after bursting onto the R&B scene.

Linking up with another music OG in Bounty Killer for her visuals to “Whine,” Mya heads to Kingston Jamaica where she shows she still ain’t lost a step and can still give this new generation of R&B singers a run for their money both physically and vocally. How has no one wifed her up yet?!

Back on the rap scene, Moneybagg Yo decides to go on a shopping spree and in his clip for “Nun Like Me” Moneybagg hits the streets of Memphis with his peoples where he blows some trees and drops some paper on kicks, ice and some fancy grub. That man eating well.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Lil Duval, Boosie Badazz, and more.

MYA FT. BOUNTY KILLER – “WHINE”

MONEYBAGG YO – “NUN LIKE ME”

LIL DUVAL – “SQUEEZE”

BOOSIE BADAZZ – “DIFFERENT SAUCE”

D SMOKE & SIR – “WORK HARD PLAY HARD”

DDG – “BILLIE JEAN FREESTYLE”

ANITTA – “USED TO BE”

BIC FIZZLE FT. BIGWALKDOG – “KNOWING”