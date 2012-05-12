CLOSE
50 Cent’s Gangsta Grillz Debut Will Drop May 22nd [VIDEO]

50 Cent is now expected to drop his highly anticipated mixtape, The Lost Tapes, with DJ Drama on May 22nd. 50 also says to expect a short project of 13 new tracks with not a lot of features. Hit the jump to see what he said to MTV’s Mixtape Daily. 

