50 Cent’s Gangsta Grillz Debut Will Drop May 22nd [VIDEO]

50 Cent is now expected to drop his highly anticipated mixtape, The Lost Tapes, with DJ Drama on May 22nd. 50 also says to expect a short project of 13 new tracks with not a lot of features. Hit the jump to see what he said to MTV’s Mixtape Daily.



