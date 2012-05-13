Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Courtside At Lakers vs. Nuggets Game [PHOTOS]

Kanye West and his boo thang Kim Kardashian were spotted courtside at the Lakers vs Nuggets playoff game on Saturday night (May 12th).

Yeah yeah, you might not care but plenty of other people do. Peep how the rapper/producer puts down the couture kicks, or his own Nike Air Yeezy 2s, in favor of a fresh pair of Timberland construction boots while Kimmy Cakes rocks spaghetti straps, in the gallery. Also, RIP Donda West.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 7 Female Rap Beefs (That Didn’t Involve Lil Kim)

• Allen Iverson’s Reebok Question Sneaker Is Back, Drops May 25 [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Usain Bolt’s Ex-Girl, Taneish Simpson [PHOTOS]

• Lark Voorhies (“Lisa Turtle” From Saved By The Bell) Fell Off [VIDEO/PHOTOS]

• 10 Reasons Why Justin Bieber Has Earned His Hood Pass

• A Bad Azz Timeline: How Lil Boosie Ended Up On Trial For Murder

• The 10 Greatest Ghostface Killah Soundbites Ever [VIDEO]

• Rihanna Strikes A Pose For Terry Richardson [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Rick Ross and More At The Met Gala [PHOTOS]

—

Photos: Jim Ice, Instagram

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »