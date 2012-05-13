Jay-Z Hosting Two-Day Music Festival In Philadelphia Labor Day Weekend

Jay-Z is hosting a two-day music festival in Philadelphia. The New York Times reports that the press conference Hova has scheduled for Monday a.m. (May 14th) in Philly along with Mayor Michael A. Nutter is to announce the Budweiser Made In America music festival (so that explains this “Made In America” teaser).

The two-day festival goes down on September 1 and 2 and will include up to 28 acts. The “99 Problems” rapper will be hand picking the participants, so expect a gang of A-list talent—from “rock, hip-hop, R&B, Latin and dance,” per a press release—to make their way to Fairmount Park on Labor Day Weekend. One safe bet to show up is probably Meek Mill since he is now managed by Roc Nation.

Tickets for the festival, which is being organized by Live Nation, go on sale May 23 via ticketmaster.com and livenation.com and part of the proceeds will go to the United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey.

It’s been a busy past month for Jigga considering he’s revealed the new Brooklyn Nets logo, endorsed a new cognac called D’ussé and held a surprise performance in NYC. Think Beanie Sigel will get an invite?

Photo: Tumblr