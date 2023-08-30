HHW Gaming: 21 Savage Operator Skin Is Now Live In ‘Call of Duty’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

How many kills can you rack up with 21 Savage in Call of Duty? A LOT, now that his skin is available in Call of Duty and Warzone.

Following the release of Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj’s operator skins, 21 Savage is the next Hip-Hop superstar who will be playable in both Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II and Warzone.

Launching Tuesday morning, Sir 21 Savage will bring some catchy adlibs and his finishing move hilarious named “Stabbed . . . a Lot,” a play on his single “A Lot” off his 2018 album, I Am > I Was.

Per the Call of Duty blog, 21 Savage’s arrival will feature the Tracer Pack: 21 Savage Bundle that will include two weapon blueprints named after two of his popular songs, the “Savage Mode” Assault Rifle and the “Red Opps” SMG.

For his secondary weapon, 21 Savage is armed with his “Slaughter King” melee tool, and the bundle will also include the “Skrrt Skrrt” UTV Vehicle Skin, a Charm, a Sticker, and, of course, a “Mr. Right Now” Loading Screen.

Sir Savage joins Snoop Dogg and Nicki Minaj in Call of Duty’s celebration of Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary, but they are not the only cool additions coming to the game.

Lara Croft Is Also Coming To Call of Duty

A familiar face in video games, Tomb Raider’s own Lara Croft will also be an operator in the popular first-person shooter video game.

According to the Call of Duty blog, Lara Croft will be available on September 9. She will include a new version of the “Ice Axe” melee weapon, the “Mythic Defender” SMG, and, of course, her signature “Mach-5” dual pistols based on the new sidearm, plus her “Play for Sport” finishing move.

The bundle will also include the “Tomb Buggy” skin for the Chop Top, a Loading Screen, a Sticker, and an Emblem.

Photo: Activision / Call of Duty / 21 Savage