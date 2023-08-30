Culture Kings & Timberland Connect For Exclusive 6-Inch Premium Boots Collaboration

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Culture Kings, a leading fashion apparel brand founded in Australia, has partnered with a number of notable figures and brands over the years to deliver its high-quality wares. Via a new collaboration with Timberland, a brand that is prominent within Hip-Hop and streetwear circles, Culture Kings once more delivers a product that is a must-have for fans of both entities.

The Culture Kings and Timberland 6-inch premium boot comes in an array of stylish colorways for whatever mood you’re trying to bring to the world in your fashion journey. A quick scan of the lookbook for the collaboration lists out six colorways: the classic wheat; black/gold; black/silver; red/gold; castlerock; and hummus.

For purists, the collaboration does not veer too far off the classic Timberland silhouette fans the world over have come to love. There are new flourishes, however, with the deft hands of the designers at Culture Kings adding their flair via a custom swing tag and side zipper for a new iteration of the original boot.

The boot retails for an average price of around $230.00 USD with periodic sales and campaigns that interested buyers can find on the brand’s main website. In our upfront look at the boot, the quality you’ve come to expect with brands that have invested major effort in creating top-tier products is present from the onset. In other words, this is official.

To learn more about the Culture Kings and Timberland 6-inch premium boot collaboration, click here.

—

Photo: Culture Kings