MAGA Cap: Donald Trump Has Been Lying About His Net Worth, Per Letitia James

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

At this point, to say ex-President Donald Trump is a liar is like saying the sky turns less blue when the weather is bad. The man just got roasted like a rust-orange-colored rotisserie chicken for understating his weight by what at least looks like about 100 pounds. We’ve been clowning this clown for going on three years now for continuously lying about the 2020 election being stolen from him. Now, according to the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, it turns out Trump has been less than honest about how rich he is.

According to CBS News, James’ office claimed in a filing made public on Wednesday that Trump has overstated his net worth by between $812 million and $2.2 billion each year between 2011 and 2021. Now, if it’s true that Trump’s math has been miss-mathing by that much, it’s more than just an embellishment or act of overstating a thing.

Trump is out here lying.

Fibbing. Falsifying. Perjuring himself. Dissembling. Misrepresenting. Untruthinating (I made that one up). Equivocating. Deceiving.

He. Is. A. Whole. LIE!

But then we already knew that.

From CBS:

The allegations were raised in an Aug. 4 filing seeking a partial summary judgment in the office’s 2022 lawsuit accusing members of the Trump family and Trump Organization executives of orchestrating an extensive, fraudulent scheme related to valuations of property and Trump’s personal financial statements. James’ office is seeking $250 million and sanctions that would halt the company’s operations in the state and drastically impair the ability of Trump, Eric Trump or Donald Trump Jr. to do business in New York. The case is scheduled for trial in October, but James’ office is asking a judge to first rule against the Trumps in one facet of the case, certain allegations related to fraud. If granted, other claims, including allegations related to falsification of records and issuing false financial statements, would still be considered at trial. “No trial is required for the court to determine that defendants presented grossly and materially inflated asset values…repeatedly in business transactions to defraud banks and insurers,” Andrew Amer, an attorney for James’ office wrote in the filing.

As CBS noted: “A summary judgment motion argues that certain material facts are not in dispute, and as a result, the judge is already in a position to make a decision based on them — avoiding the need to raise them at trial.” So, basically, James and her people are saying they can prove with unimpeachable evidence that Trump isn’t the baller he claims to be on paper, so there’s no need for a trial. The court just needs to see the evidence and make its ruling.

Of course, Trump’s legal team are seeking a dismissal of the suit altogether. His reason can be summarized in a single question: Why you bringing up old sh*t?

More from CBS:

Trump’s lawyers argued in separate filing Wednesday that the case should be dismissed. They said Trump received many of the loans at the heart of the allegations too long ago under the state’s statute of limitations. James’ office argues in its filing that in order to rule in its favor, the judge must find that Trump’s statements of financial condition were “false or misleading” from 2011 through 2021 — the years for which the state is suing — and that the statements were used “in the conduct of business transactions.” “The answer to both questions is a resounding ‘yes’ based on the mountain of undisputed evidence,” the attorney general’s office said in its filing.

Trump has been drowning in litigation and legal woes since America fired him from his job in 2020. But that certainly doesn’t stop him from lying—while calling everyone else liars. Go figure.