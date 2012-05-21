Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, LMFAO Win Big At 2012 Billboard Music Awards [PHOTOS]

The tribute-filled 2012 Billboard Music Awards took place last night at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by ABC’s Modern Family stars, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, only a fraction of the awards were actually given out during the telecast due to the performance-heavy show. Wiz Khalifa accepted the award for Best New Artist, with his fiancee Amber Rose in the crowd. Lil’ Wayne took home the award for the Top Male Artist, and Chris Brown won the award for Top R&B Artist. Wayne also took home the award for Top Rap Artist and Rap Album for Tha Carter IV. Adele dominated the show taking home a whopping 12 awards for her landmark album, 21, including the awards biggest honor Top Artist. Cee-Lo Green also reunited the Goodie Mob and also worked in a tribute to Adam “MCA” Yauch and performed “Fight For Your Right To Party.”

Jordin Sparks and John Legend delivered big in a tribute performance dedicated to the late Whitney Houston, as her daughter Bobbi Kristina accepted her Millenium Award. Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder’s duet performance closed the show as the legendary musician performed “Overjoyed” and “Superstition.” Check out the full list of winners and pictures from the event.

Top New Artist

Wiz Khalifa Top Male Artist

Lil Wayne Top Female Artist

Adele Top Duo/Group

LMFAO Top Billboard 200 Artist

Adele Top Hot 100 Artist

Adele Top Digital Songs Artist

Adele Top Radio Songs Artist

Adele Top Touring Artist

U2 Top Social Artist

Justin Bieber Top Streaming Artist

Rihanna Top Digital Media Artist

Adele Top Pop Artist

Adele Top R&B Artist

Chris Brown Top Rap Artist

Lil Wayne Top Country Artist

Lady Antebellum Top Rock Artist

Coldplay Top Alternative Artist

Coldplay Top Latin Artist

Shakira Top Dance Artist

Lady Gaga Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns Top Billboard 200 Album

Adele, 21 Top Pop Album

Adele, 21 Top R&B Album

Beyoncé, 4 Top Rap Album

Lil Wayne, Tha Carter IV Top Country Album

Jason Aldean, My Kinda Party Top Rock Album

Coldplay, Mylo Xyloto Top Alternative Album

Coldplay, Mylo Xyloto Top Latin Album

Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 1 Top Dance Album

Lady Gaga, Born This Way Top Christian Album

Casting Crowns, Come To The Well Top Hot 100 Song

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem” Top Digital Song

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem” Top Radio Song

Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything” Top Streaming Song (Audio)

Adele “Rolling in the Deep” Top Streaming Song (Video)

Nicki Minaj “Super Bass” Top Pop Song

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem” Top R&B Song

Kelly Rowland Feat. Lil Wayne “Motivation” Top Rap Song

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem” Top Country Song

Jason Aldean “Dirt Road Anthem” Top Rock Song

Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks” Top Alternative Song

Adele “Rolling In The Deep” Top Latin Song

Don Omar & Lucenzo “Danza Kuduro” Top Dance Song

LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem” Top Christian Song

Laura Story “Blessings”

PHOTOS; Getty, Wire

