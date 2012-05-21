Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, LMFAO Win Big At 2012 Billboard Music Awards [PHOTOS]

The tribute-filled 2012 Billboard Music Awards took place last night at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. Hosted by ABC’s Modern Family stars, Ty Burrell and Julie Bowen, only a fraction of the awards were actually given out during the telecast due to the performance-heavy show. Wiz Khalifa accepted the award for Best New Artist, with his fiancee Amber Rose in the crowd. Lil’ Wayne took home the award for the Top Male Artist, and Chris Brown won the award for Top R&B Artist. Wayne also took home the award for Top Rap Artist and Rap Album for Tha Carter IV. Adele dominated the show taking home a whopping 12 awards for her landmark album, 21, including the awards biggest honor Top Artist. Cee-Lo Green also reunited the Goodie Mob and also worked in a tribute to Adam “MCA” Yauch and performed “Fight For Your Right To Party.”
Jordin Sparks and John Legend delivered big in a tribute performance dedicated to the late Whitney Houston, as her daughter Bobbi Kristina accepted her Millenium Award. Alicia Keys and Stevie Wonder’s duet performance closed the show as the legendary musician performed “Overjoyed” and “Superstition.” Check out the full list of winners and pictures from the event.
Top New Artist
Wiz Khalifa
Top Male Artist
Lil Wayne
Top Female Artist
Adele
Top Duo/Group
LMFAO
Top Billboard 200 Artist
Adele
Top Hot 100 Artist
Adele
Top Digital Songs Artist
Adele
Top Radio Songs Artist
Adele
Top Touring Artist
U2
Top Social Artist
Justin Bieber
Top Streaming Artist
Rihanna
Top Digital Media Artist
Adele
Top Pop Artist
Adele
Top R&B Artist
Chris Brown
Top Rap Artist
Lil Wayne
Top Country Artist
Lady Antebellum
Top Rock Artist
Coldplay
Top Alternative Artist
Coldplay
Top Latin Artist
Shakira
Top Dance Artist
Lady Gaga
Top Christian Artist
Casting Crowns
Top Billboard 200 Album
Adele, 21
Top Pop Album
Adele, 21
Top R&B Album
Beyoncé, 4
Top Rap Album
Lil Wayne, Tha Carter IV
Top Country Album
Jason Aldean, My Kinda Party
Top Rock Album
Coldplay, Mylo Xyloto
Top Alternative Album
Coldplay, Mylo Xyloto
Top Latin Album
Romeo Santos, Formula: Vol. 1
Top Dance Album
Lady Gaga, Born This Way
Top Christian Album
Casting Crowns, Come To The Well
Top Hot 100 Song
LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
Top Digital Song
LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
Top Radio Song
Pitbull Feat. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & Nayer “Give Me Everything”
Top Streaming Song (Audio)
Adele “Rolling in the Deep”
Top Streaming Song (Video)
Nicki Minaj “Super Bass”
Top Pop Song
LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
Top R&B Song
Kelly Rowland Feat. Lil Wayne “Motivation”
Top Rap Song
LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
Top Country Song
Jason Aldean “Dirt Road Anthem”
Top Rock Song
Foster The People “Pumped Up Kicks”
Top Alternative Song
Adele “Rolling In The Deep”
Top Latin Song
Don Omar & Lucenzo “Danza Kuduro”
Top Dance Song
LMFAO Feat. Lauren Bennett & GoonRock “Party Rock Anthem”
Top Christian Song
Laura Story “Blessings”
