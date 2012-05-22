Jay-Z’s Made In America Festival Lineup

The lineup for Jay-Z’s Made In America festival, sponsored by Budweiser, has officially been announced. Taking place September 1st and 2nd at Philly’s Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Fairmount Park, Jay-Z enlisted big names from all of music including Pearl Jam, Skrillex, MMG, Odd Future, D’Angelo and more for the inaugural festival. More names are going to be added later, but to see the initial number of performers, hit the jump.

Jay-Z, Pearl Jam, Skrillex, Mike Snow, Afrojack, Calvin Harris, Odd Future, D’Angelo, Maybach Music (feat. Rick Ross, Wale, Meek Mill), Passion Pit, Santigold, Dirty Projectors, X, Janelle Monae, Prince Royce, Rita Ora, Savoy (DJ set), The Knocks.

