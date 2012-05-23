Lil B Releases Classical Music Album Choices And Flowers

There’s no denying that Lil B is intriguing, so we have to respect his efforts. The colorful rapper dropped a new album Choices and Flowers, which just made its way to iTunes. Boasting 17-tracks full of classical music the release is littered with bizarre gems like “At the Zoo with Mom,” “Save the Animals,”and “Tribute to Lil B.”

True to form, The Based God took to Twitter to promote the release proclaiming that he “made history” by producing and composing the entire project.

Since dropping the ill-received album, I’m Gay , last summer, B has been flooding the game with new music. If you have $9.99 to spare hit the link to make a purchase.

—

Photo: Karen Civil