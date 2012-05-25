CLOSE
Mike Dean Talks Cruel Summer And Watch The Throne 2 [VIDEO]

Famed producer and engineer, Mike Dean, talks to Quiet Lunch about the G.O.O.D. Music compilation album Cruel Summer, as well as the sequel to Watch The Throne Also as required listening for you young bucks, Mr. Dean talks about making Scarface and Tupac on “Smile.” 

