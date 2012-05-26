50 Cent – “Murder One” [VIDEO]

The grind never stops. As expected, 50 Cent has released the visual for his araabMUZIK produced “Murder One” record from his “The Lost Tape“ release. This mixtape is already platinum in the hood. First Meek and Jada acheived diamond, now Curtis is headed in that direction with his achievements after four days. DJ Drama is somewhere with his feet kicked up laughing.

Eminem was featured on the record, there’s no cameo by the Detroit MC. This is only the beginning to what I believe will be a long list of viral releases from this project. 50 appears to be rejunvenated and has been interested in making music once again after dropping “The Big 10“, which was another instant success.

span style=”color: #ff0000;”>MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow