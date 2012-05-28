Big K.R.I.T. – Live From The Underground Album Stream [LISTEN]

Big K.R.I.T.’s official debut, Live From The Underground, drops on June 5th, but here is your chance to give it an early listen. NPR reviewed the Mississipi rapper’s album for its First Listen segment and provides a full stream of the entire album, here.

Says NPR of the album:

K.R.I.T. arms himself with words, and his lyrics are stacked and dense. He doesn’t use one word where three would do. He multiplies his voice, doubling his tracks and echoing the ends of his lines often. For all the prominent guest spots here — B.B. King, Anthony Hamilton, Ludacris and Bun B again — this is K.R.I.T. telling his own stories. They’re about his father, his writing process and, maybe a little too often, girls who don’t want to sleep with him.

The album definitely has a Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik, ATLiens era OutKast vibe to it, without biting. It’s an early call but off a couple of listen it is clear this is one of the best crafted Hip-Hop albums of 2012. You can pre-order Live From The Underground on Amazon. Will you be supporting?

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 5 Awkward Moments Involving Lauryn Hill [PHOTOS]

• The History Of The YMCMB vs. G.O.O.D. Music Cold War [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

• 15 Flicks Of Rihanna Kissing People [PHOTOS]

• Stop The Lies: 10 Examples Why There Is No Such Thing As A Post-Racial America

• J. Cole & Kendrick Lamar In The Studio Recording Music [PHOTOS]

• Wired 25: The 25 Best Songs Of 2012 So Far [LISTEN]

• Bangin Candy – Taylor Gang’s Lola Monroe [PHOTOS]

• Drake Tour & Afterparty Pics With French Montana, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz & More [PHOTOS]

• 10 Rappers In The 40 & Over Club That Still Got The Glow

—

Photo: Andrew Zaeh