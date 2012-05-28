Bow Wow ft. T-Pain – “Better” [VIDEO]

Shad Moss is off the leash as he releases a new video off of his soon to be released album, Underrated. Teddy pin-her-A$$-down is on the hook doing his thing as well. Check out Bow Wow and T-Pain‘s better after the jump.

