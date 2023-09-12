J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” Set To Release Later This Month

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset’s” are set to be one of the biggest sneaker releases of 2023. With a rumored stock of a measly 12,000 pairs, Jordan Brand is making sure sneakerheads feel pain and despair when that pending L hits the screen on your phone.

Still, we’re going to try our best to land a pair of these grails and according to Sneaker News the sneaker community will be able to try in vain to purchase a pair of the highly-anticipated kicks later this month. Originally set for a Sept. 2 release date, the kicks got pushed back a few weeks and will now see a Sept. 23 drop. Though, of course, Nike could change their minds again and push it back even further down the line.

Sneaker News reports:

The artist’s first collaborative encounter with MJ’s third signature — his second, the “Rio,” is already in the works as well — the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” pays a heartfelt homage to Balvin’s hometown. It’s here where the Colombian singer elected to shoot the forthcoming campaign, intertwining his creative pursuits closely with his roots. Color-wise, the pair is visually emblematic of its namesake, as it applies a vibrant gradient atop not only the rear midsole but also underneath the co-branded emblems along the heels. Beige tones, then, run throughout the rest of the construction, from the premium leather upper to the midsole and hits of Elephant Print.

They’re only making a few thousand pairs so you’d think Nike would have these ready to go ASAP. But after the J Balvin x Air Jordan 2 bricked like a Russell Westbrook three-point shot (no shots), it feels like Jordan Brand is punishing sneakerheads for allowing that silhouette to sink straight down to Davey Jones’ locker.

No word on whether these kicks will be sold at tier 0 accounts or be exclusive to the SNKRS app, but we’re almost sure DJ Khaled’s SNIPE store in Miami will be bubbling these come release day.

Check out pics of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 3 “Medellín Sunset” below, and let us know if you’ll be taking that L come release day in the comments section below.