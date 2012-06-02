Chris Brown Is In Another Feud, This Time WIth Brian McKnight

It seems like Chris Brown is the internets Young Berg. Brian McKnight, fed up with the criticism he has received for his latest “Adult” themed mixtape, looked to twitter to express his displeasure, using Chris Brown’s “alleged” beating of Rihanna as an example on what fans today deem “acceptable”. McKnight later retorted that the remark was not a slight towards Breezy personally, but that did not stop the young R&Ber from responding in kind with harsh remarks towards the veteran crooner.

What do you think, does Chris Brown still deserve to be ridiculed for his past deeds?

