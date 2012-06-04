Kendrick Lamar – 106 & Park “The Backroom” Freestyle [VIDEO]

This dropped a couple of day ago, but better late than never. Kendrick Lamar blesses BET’s soon to be Terrence J and Rosci-less 106 & Park with a freestyle for its new “The Backroom” segment.

Speaking of which, how are all those classic Rap City freestyles NOT online? Someone at BET make this a priority, please.

Photo: BET