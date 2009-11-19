Charges Dropped Against Manager Of Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas first made headlines with their infamous fight with celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton earlier this year and now a settlement over the issue has finally come to pass.

As previously reported, Will.i.am and the manager of the group Polo Molina got into an argument with Perez in a club in Canada after he made condescending remarks about the group. The end result was a black eye for Hilton at the hands of Molina. Consequently a police report was filed and Molina was charged with assault.

Luckily for him, the charge was dropped Wednesday and he’s free to walk the streets as a free man. The manager has since issued an apology to Perez saying,

“I apologize for what I did on June 22 of 2009, even though you engaged in highly offensive comments, including a homophobic slur to my clients, I acknowledge that these kinds of issues should not be resolved through a physical response.”



He has also been ordered to not have any contact with Perez, to stay at least 1,000 feet from the club where the incident happened and to donate $500 to charity.

The written apology and restraining order are not enough for Perez however, he has since filed a $25,000 lawsuit against Molina.