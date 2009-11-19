CLOSE
Charges Dropped Against Manager Of Black Eyed Peas

The Black Eyed Peas first made headlines with their infamous fight with celebrity gossip blogger Perez Hilton earlier this year and now a settlement over the issue has finally come to pass.

As previously reported, Will.i.am and the manager of the group Polo Molina got into an argument with Perez in a club in Canada after he made condescending remarks about the group. The end result was a black eye for Hilton at the hands of Molina. Consequently a police report was filed and Molina was charged with assault.

Luckily for him, the charge was dropped Wednesday and he’s free to walk the streets as a free man. The manager has since issued an apology to Perez saying,

“I apologize for what I did on June 22 of 2009, even though you engaged in highly offensive comments, including a homophobic slur to my clients, I acknowledge that these kinds of issues should not be resolved through a physical response.”


He has also been ordered to not have any contact with Perez, to stay at least 1,000 feet from the club where the incident happened and to donate $500 to charity.

The written apology and restraining order are not enough for Perez however, he has since filed a $25,000 lawsuit against Molina.

