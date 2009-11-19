Jay-Z Gets First Number One Record

Shawn Carter’s run as the hottest MC in the game is continuing to seem more and more fitting as he continues to break records and shatter feats with his music. Jay-Z’s Blueprint III album was a widespread success and led to him breaking Elvis’s record for the most number one albums.

Now Jay’s back on the charts with his fourth No. 1 song. This trail to the top is special however, considering that it will be his first No. 1 hit with a song of his own.

“Empire State of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys will be the first time Jay tops the chart with a song from one of his albums. He previously topped the charts with his features on Rihanna’s “Umbrella”, Mariah Carey’s “Heartbreaker” and Mrs. Shawn Carter’s “Crazy In Love.”

The song jumped from #6 to the top spot on the charts making that the largest leap to No.1 since Kanye West’s “Stronger”.

This is his first No.1 record?! How crazy is that?

Jay-Z and Alicia Keys “Empire State Of Mind”