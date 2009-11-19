Wale Weighs In On “If Twitter Was Around When Tupac Was Alive?”

“You look at someone like Tupac who was born on the East Coast and started to revolt against the East Coast. How would the blogs and the Internet received that. With everybody today bent on exposing somebody, how would they have done that? How would The Smoking Guns of the world have perceived that?

Would that have let Pac be able to have built his empire? Somebody as outspoken as Pac, his Twitter could have been off the hook. It’s a discussion… I personally think he would have responded.”