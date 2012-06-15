Jim Jones Visits The “Sway In The Morning” Show [VIDEO]

Jim Jones becomes the most recent rapper to appear on the “Sway In The Morning” show. “The Love & Hip Hop” star He speaks on all new Diplomat projects and ventures scheduled for the near future. More specifically, he touches on Juelz’ new mixtape, Cam’s new single, and the anticpated Diplomats album. We’ve heard the Dips cry wolf about previous reunions, new mixtapes, and albums so who is to say if this means we will actually get new music from the Harlem collective this time around? Go under the hood to hear Jimmy tell it.

