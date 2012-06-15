Curren$y Freestyles For Cosmic Kev on Power 99 [VIDEO]

Curren$y continues to make his East Coast rounds while promoting his “The Stoned Immaculate” album. The Hot Spitta drops a couple bars over his old boss, Lil’ Wayne’s “Tha Block Is Hot” instrumental for Cosmic Kev and Power 99. Curren$y, whose major label debut album for Warner Music Group hit stores last week, is still on the Jet Life tour and appears on Smoke Dza’s new albumRugby Thompson. You can cop that on iTunes, but listen to this joint for free under the hood.

