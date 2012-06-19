Play Cloths Summer 2012 Collection ft. Stephanie “StephieSoS-xy” Arenas [PHOTOS]

Pusha T and No Malice are more than just MCs thanks to their thriving Play Cloths clothing brand. For its Summer 2012 Collection’s Lookbook, model Stephanie Arenas aka StephieSoS-xy shows off the season’s current batch of gear.

If you are paying attention to the clothes, you’ll peep some fitteds, bucket hats shorts and socks, including the new Frown Capsule that features that smiley face like logo. All the gear is already available wherever you have copped Play Cloths gear. As for the owners, No Malice just dropped a new tracked called “June” while it seems that Lil Wayne has waved the white flag, sort of, as far as his rift with Pusha T.

Peep the photos of StephisSoS-xy rocking Play Cloths in the gallery.

—

Photos: Play Cloths

Props: Freshness Mag

