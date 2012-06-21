Jakk Frost ft. Freeway & Malik B – “A Way To Escape” (Prod. by Jake One) [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

On paper, everything about this new Jakk Frost track called “A Way To Escape” is a win. One, it features Freeway and none other than Malik B of the Roots providing “lyrical nourishment.” Two, it’s produced by the unjustly underrated Jake One, who provides slick drums and soulful synth.

And three, Philly rapper Jakk Frost is nothing to play with on the microphone. Lastly, the song itself comes together quite nicely. Listen and download ” A Way To Escape,” which will appear on Frost’s forthcoming Beards In The Building project, after the break. [Spotted at 2DopeBoyz]

Download: Jakk Frost ft. Freeway & Malik B – “A Way To Escape” (prod. Jake One)

Photo: Jakk Frost