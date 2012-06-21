Bangladesh ft. Jadakiss, 2 Chainz & Pusha T – “100” [VIDEO]

Bangladesh’s solo debut “100” now has a video featuring Jadakiss, Pusha T and 2 Chainz. The producer who brought you such hits as “A Milli,” “Did It On Em,” “Cockiness” and more needs a better internet connection for his video.

Aside from the built in buffering on the video, Funkmaster Flex makes a cameo in the joint along with some fine dime brizzles covered in green stuff and Bangladesh talking a litter box’s worth of s#!t. Hit the jump to check it all out.

Photo: YouTube