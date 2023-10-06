Rick Ross Now Takes 2 Pills A Day Due To His Prior Lean Abuse

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rick Ross wants to be rich forever and live forever. Rozay’s past lean abuse is now the reason he takes medication twice a day.

XXL Magazine is reporting that the Maybach Music Group founder and Meek Mill are making their promotional rounds to promote their newest joint effort. During a recent interview with Ebro Darden for Apple Music’s Rap Life show and had an in depth conversation that spanned from the new project to their respective addictions in the past. The “Mafia Music” MC went on to reveal that he had a period where he frequently consumed lean (prescription codeine cough syrup mixed with soda).

“So me drinking lean at a time and now I’m taking medication two times a day because of this,” Rick Ross explained. “And then you walk into a session, you see your little bro. ‘Hey little bro, man we got to take…we got to tighten up on this s**t,’ you know what I’m saying? So it’s a lot of different ways we could have issues back and forth, but you know, we always got the money. You know what I’m saying? It ain’t never been no s**t that we ain’t never choke up.”

Meek Mill also disclosed that he is now focused on his health, too. “No I wasn’t healthy,” he said. “I was drinking liquor every day. I started working out. My stomach was bent over for a year and a half. I came home in 2019, I couldn’t smoke weed or really drink liquor like that. And before 2019, I was off the lean and all that. I changed my lifestyle.”

At this time the Rick Ross and Meek Mill’s Too Good To Be True joint album does not have a confirmed release date. You can see the “Shaq & Kobe” duo detail their health, new music and more below.