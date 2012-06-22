LeBron James – Nike Basketball: The Ring Maker Commercial [VIDEO]

Nike wastes no time, huh? NBA, and Finals, MVP LeBron James just lead the Miami Heat to a Championship and the “Just Do It” gang immediately drops a commercial celebrating King James’ first ring (here’s our guide if you’re hating). Marvin Gaye’s “I Want You” serves as the soundtrack to the spot that’s dubbed “The Ring Maker.”

Footage of LeBron from his days as a high-school star to his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers and now the Miami Heat is shown as a jeweler finally gets to fashion some hardware after some championship series Ls.

Congrats to LeBron James, the Miami Heat and especially Juwan Howard of the Fab 5. Eddy Curry, you’re a world class thief. Watch “The Ring Maker” below.

http://www.springboardplatform.com/jsapi/embed

//

http://www.google.com/jsapi//

Photo: Instagram