Kim Kardashian Denies Dating Kanye West For Publicity [VIDEO]

Kim Kardashian has made a career of off overexposure but when it comes to her new relationship with Kanye West, it’s all real—so she says. In an interview on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Kardashian was put on the spot about hooking up with the Chicago MC, months after she announced her split from husband, Khris Humphries. In response to Oprah’s blatant inquiry into her private life, the Los Angeles native was very clear about things. “I couldn’t sacrifice my heart for a publicity stunt,” she explained.

Of course Kardashian had no problem (allegedly) “sacrificing her heart” for an extravagant televised wedding last year, but now that’s she’s affiliated with The Throne, things have changed. “It’s your heart you’re playing with,” she added.

The 31-year-old also detailed buying Kanye a $750,000 Lambo for his birthday. “He was in Ireland, so I flew in for his birthday,” she said. “And then I wrapped the Flip-cam and gave it to him. So he thought he was getting a flip-cam for his birthday and I was like ‘No, no, no…press play’ and it just said ‘The Car will be waiting for you when you get home.”

Despite rumors to the contrary, the couple is also not moving in together “right now,” and although wedding bells won’t be ringing anytime soon, Kardashian says to have Kanye in her life “this way” says “a lot” about their relationship.

Sure it does.



Photo: Getty Images