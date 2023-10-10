50 Cent Alleges Diddy Set Up 2Pac’s Murder, Says “Lawyer Up”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

50 Cent is alleging that Diddy is the mastermind behind the killing of 2Pac, causing some rumbling online.

HipHopDX reports that Monday (Oct. 9), 50 Cent shared an Instagram post comprised of the last photo of Tupac “2Pac” Shakur as he and Suge Knight left the MGM Grand Casino in Las Vegas on September 7, 1996. “Damn so pac got lined by brother love,” the G-Unit leader wrote in the caption, using the name Diddy goes by for his R&B projects. “LOL Time to Lawyer up, shit might get sticky.” Diddy had not responded to the post.

There’s uncertainty as to why 50 Cent would make that claim, but he has recently trolled the Harlem-born mogul for his parties during one of his concert stops on his Final Lap tour. “That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties,” he said. “Uh-uh. Ni**a hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F**k you talkin’ about? Look, if you into that, you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my motherf**kin’ kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when sh*t like that is going on.”

There’s also been an air of speculation around Diddy since the murder that evening. The rumors have been fueled by comments made by Duane “Keefe D” Davis in a confession he made to police in 2008. At the time, the South Side Compton Crip claimed that he and Diddy discussed a deal to kill 2Pac and Suge Knight since they represented Death Row Records, who were bitterly feuding with Bad Boy Records at the time.

Davis claimed that the conversation took place at Greenblatt’s Deli in Los Angeles and that the mogul offered $1 million to “get rid of them dudes.” The 60-year-old would then tell Los Angeles Police Department officers that the Crips never received the alleged $500,000 payment from Diddy.

Davis is currently in jail in Las Vegas after being arrested for his role in the murder of 2Pac earlier this month after a grand jury indicted him. He now awaits another hearing to set the date for his trial. Diddy has passionately denied being involved in 2Pac’s death in the past.