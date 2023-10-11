Marley Marl, So So Def Honored At The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A tribute to So So Def Records and Marley Marl receiving an achievement award were among the major highlights of the 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards, which aired on Tuesday, October 10.

The 2023 BET Hip-Hop Awards aired on Tuesday night and it was full of top-notch moments honoring the best of the culture. The event, which took place at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center In Atlanta on October 3 saw DJ Marley Marl honored with a lifetime achievement award along with So So Def taking the stage to celebrate their 30th anniversary and DJ Drama doing a “Gangsta Grillz” set.

Hip-Hop icons Rakim and LL Cool J took the stage and performed in a tribute to the legendary Marley Marl, backed by Technician the DJ and DJ Jazzy Jeff. Rakim would perform his iconic hit “Eric B. For President”., and LL Cool J would do a medley of his hits like “Around The Way Girl” and “Jingling Baby”

Marley Marl spoke to the crowd, which gave him a standing ovation as he accepted the I Am Hip Hop Award from Timbaland and Swizz Beats onstage after a video montage of tributes from Eminem among others. “This started out as a dream at 41-17 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City, Queensbridge,” he began. He would go on to mention all of those who helped him start his career, launched as he teamed up with the late Mr. Magic to helm the first Hip-Hop radio show on WBLS in New York.

DJ Drama invigorated the crowd with his “Gangsta Grizz” set which featured some of rap’s most notable MCs, beginning with Fabolous. T.I. joined him onstage to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his album, Trap Muzik followed up by Jeezy.

Jermaine Dupri thrilled the crowd by performing as the event paid homage to So So Def for its 30th Anniversary. The energy went up another level as Ludacris took the stage to perform “Welcome To Atlanta”, followed by Ludacris, Lil Jon, Nelly, Bonecrusher, Chingy, Tyrese, Bow Wow, Dem Franchise Boyz, and Da Brat.