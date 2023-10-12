Tyga & YG “Park 10,” Maino “For My City” & More | Daily Visuals 10.11.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyga and YG continue to be one of the most baffling pairings in a while and though they come off as an Odd Couple of sorts in the rap game, the surprising duo do like making videos together.

This time around the LA G and Kylie Jenner’s ex (no shots, just facts) link up for their black-and-white visuals to “Park 10” which finds the two kicking it on a couch and rocking to the beat while a few thick young women make them feel comfortable and show them just how dangerous their curvy roads can be. Tyga really fumbled a whole franchise in Kylie. Just sayin.’

Back in New York, Maino keeps on reminding everyone that there ain’t no place like home and for his clip to “For My City” the Brooklynite rolls through the streets of New York with a gang of rough riding bikers before linking up with the likes of Fabolous and Jim Jones. We miss their bromance gym videos.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Royal Flush, Sean Price and Cassidy, Big Quis, and more.

TYGA & YG – “PARK 10”

MAINO – “FOR MY CITY”

ROYAL FLUSH, SEAN PRICE & CASSIDY – “B.O.B.”

BIG QUIS – “DON’T LIE”

JAYO – “BACK”

DIGGA D – “TLC”

CAPELLA GREY – “HOW I AM”

JAY FIZZLE FT. SNUPE BANDZ – “GOOD FELLAS”

PEEZY – “IN THE HILLS”