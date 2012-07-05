J Dilla Gets Vinyl Toy In His Likeness [PHOTOS]

The late J Dilla died way too soon six years ago at the age of 32. Nevertheless, the storied producer’s legacy lives on via his music, the adoration of an ever growing fanbase and now, a vinyl toy made in his likeness. The J Dilla Foundation is releasing the Phil Young Song designed figurine made to look like the indelible James Yancey.

The detailing on the figurine is pretty thorough. Dilla sports a Detroit Tigers fitted, a tee that says “Dilla Changed My Life,” a chain with a donut charm, a pair of Nike Dunks and an MPC at his side. It better be an Akai MPC60, for those that know. The sure to be a collector’s item will be available later this year. A posthumous album called Rebirth of Detroit, was released this past June.

Check out photos of the Jay Dilla vinyl toy in the gallery.

[Spotted at High Snobiety]

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

• Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Gets A New Tattoo Of A Wolf On His Neck [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: The J Dilla Foundation

1 2 3 4Next page »