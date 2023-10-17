Offset ft. Travis Scott “Say My Grace,” Ice Spice & Rema “Pretty Girl” & More | Daily Visuals 10.16.23

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

We don’t know if Nicki Minaj’s hubby, Kenneth Petty, is still out here stalking Offset, but if he is, Offset is definitely making it hard for him as he heads overseas for his latest music video.

Linking up with Travis Scott for his visuals to “Say My Grace,” Offset and Cactus Jack find themselves in Thailand where they take in the culture while exploring temples and gardens that’ll inspire all kinds of religious experiences. Of course Travis was flexing his upcoming Jordan brand signature sneakers too.

Back in the states, Ice Spice brings back her signature curly fro and in her Rema assisted clip to “Pretty Girl,” the Bronx bomber uses some animation to help craft her colorful world where she flaunts her curves and shows Jordan Pool what he didn’t get for that $500,000 date. Was it worth it, JP?

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Young Thug, Paul Wall and Termanology featuring Bun B, and more.

OFFSET FT. TRAVIS SCOTT – “SAY MY GRACE”

ICE SPICE & REMA – “PRETTY GIRL”

YOUNG THUG – “FROM A MAN”

PAUL WALL & TERMANOLOGY FT. BUN B – “HOUSTON BBQ”

MARIAH THE SCIENTIST – “FROM A WOMAN”

RUBI ROSE – “HOOD B*TCH AESTHETIC”

AL TWICE & FOE MONEY – “TIME”

DON TRIP – “PROJECT PAT”