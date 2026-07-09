Donald Trump’s Qatari Force One Reportedly Grounded Due To Security Concerns

ABDULLAH GUCLU / Donald Trump / Qatari Force One

Donald Trump had to use “the old plane” because his illegal foreign jet from Qatar wasn’t secure enough to fly out of an active warzone, many experts believe.

Trump’s Qatari-“gifted” jet, which he claims is “the world’s most luxurious plane,” was grounded yesterday, forcing him to use the original Air Force One out of Turkey. On Truth Social, where the president does a good portion of his lying, he claimed they sent the new jet ahead so U.S. troops could tour it “For old time’s sake.”

But according to Andrew Feinberg, White House correspondent for The Independent, there was another reason for the decision, spoiler alert: it had nothing to do with what Trump said on social media.

“The most likely reason for this is that the ‘new’ ex-Qatari jet doesn’t have the self-defense capabilities needed when flying from Turkey while in a shooting war with Iran,” Feinberg wrote in a post on his X account. “The actual VC-25 aircraft does have those capabilities.”

Frank Kendall, the former Air Force secretary under President Joe Biden, also echoed the same sentiments, MS Now reports.

“The biggest thing — and I can’t say a lot about it because of classification — will be the degree to which it has command and control capability on the aircraft,” Kendall said.

The timing of the decision to ditch the jet happened after Orange Mussolini said the ceasefire with Iran was dead, also had folks thinking Trump was covering up what was actually going on.

During a segment on MS Now, Katy Tur and other panelists challenged Trump on his reasoning for abandoning the $400 million jet in favor of the old Air Force One.

Did Donald Trump Cover Up The Real Reason He Couldn’t Use The New Air Force One?

Former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said to Tur, “This is a cover story of some kind,” adding that this was a move to keep Trump safe as tensions with Iran once again spiked.

New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker agreed and added that the retrofitted jet lacked certain protections, such as Air Force One’s missile and electromagnetic-pulse defenses.

The new Air Force One can’t even refuel midair.

Trump critic George Conway took things a step further by alluding that Trump doesn’t want to add those necessary protections to the plane, allowing him to keep it when he leaves office.

“Spitballing here, but perhaps one reason it doesn’t have those capabilities is because Trump wants to keep it if he leaves office,” Conway said on X.

According to Trump, he plans on “donating” the jet to his presidential library.

Lol, we shall see about that.

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