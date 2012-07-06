50 Cent – 5: Murder By Numbers [DOWNLOAD]

To celebrate his 38th birthday—but not before already leaking a few songs from the project—50 Cent drops off a new album, 5: Murder By Numbers, for free.

The Queens rapper let loose “You Will Never Take My Crown” and “Be My B-tch” yesterday, along with “Leave The Lights On” on July 3rd, the day the record was initially supposed to drop. If you’re keeping up, that leaves seven new tracks for you to check out.

At least listen to all 10 tracks before you decide to drop an in depth review, okay? Consider this an appetizer for Fif’s last Interscope album, Street King Immortal, due out in the fall. Let us know if the G-Unit general still is still killin’ sh-t after you give this a couple of whirls.

Download link, and tracklist, for 5: Murder By Numbers below.





Download: 50 Cent – 5: Murder By Numbers | Alternate

Photo: G-Unit