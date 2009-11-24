Busta Rhymes Preps New Album & Energy Drink

Busta Rhymes is preparing to step back into the limelight with a bevy of new projects. As previously reported , Busta’s year took a turn for the worse after being ordered to pay $75,000 for an assault charge.

Now with the court proceedings and politics out of the way, Busta’s been busy prepping a new project. His next album will be titled The Chemo, which he hopes will help the ailing music industry. He told Billboard.com that he wants the album to act as chemotherapy for the business that he sees dwindling away.

“I called the album ‘The Chemo’ because it seems like the industry and music overall is dying slowly. The cancer that’s stricken the business is killing the music, not only from a business standpoint, but also the value of the content and the creativity behind it. I just want to start the first stage of chemotherapy treatment that needs to take place and hopefully inspire others to do their part and contribute to different stages of the cure.”

He also divulged to the source that collaborators on the album would include Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Wyclef Jean, as well as, Diddy and his Dirty Money counterparts.

While the world awaits Busta’s remedy in early 2010, stans will be able to throw their support behind his new energy drink. He recently signed a deal with Venom Energy Drinks. Venom Energy is a subsidiary of the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and he’ll market the product nationwide through advertising, branding and promotional opportunities.

Here’s a recent pic of Busta promoting Venom Energy Drink.