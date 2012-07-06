Actress Holly Robinson Peete Blasts 50 Cent Over “Autism” Tweet [PHOTOS]

50 Cent has a lot of celebrate today. Aside from it being his birthday, 50 just dropped his 5:Murder By Numbers free album. Unfortunately it can’t all be fun and games, in fact the G-Unit rapper is under fire for making jokes about autism on his Twitter page earlier this week.

According to reports, 50 responded to a fan’s baseless threat to “release the album or get shot again,” referring to the delay of the free album. Never one to hold his tongue, 50 retorted with “yeah just saw your picture fool you look autistic.” By then the damage was already done, but 50 opted to keep going, remarking that he “doesn’t want no special ed kids” on his timeline.

As a mother to an autistic son, Peete penned an open letter to the Queens native, expressing her disappointment:

Dear 50 Cent,

Since last night my twitter timeline is flooded with tweets and retweets about a response you posted to someone who insulted you. When I read it my heart sank. I thought maybe your account had been hacked. No such luck. Granted, his comment was completely out of line but your retort: “i just saw your picture fool you look autistic”- was so so disappointing. I mean, that’s your comeback?? And you didn’t stop there. You went on to joke about not wanting “special ed kids” on your timeline. Seriously, THIS is how you use your platform of 8 million plus followers??

She also made mention of her son (and included a photo) noting that he “loves rap music.”

Although 50 has yet to respond, there’s a good chance that he didn’t mean any harm, especially since he deleted the posts.

Click below to see his Tweets (provided by The Grio) and Peete’s entire letter.

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• Nicki Minaj Shoots “Pound The Alarm” Video In Trinidad [PHOTOS]

• Kanye West Buys Kim Kardashian A $34,000 Gift [PHOTOS]

• IL Clan del Wu Book Captures Images Of Wu-Tang Clan’s 2010 Reunion [PHOTOS]

• Former Three 6 Mafia Member Crunchy Black Shot In Las Vegas [PHOTOS]

• Maybach Music Group Celebrates After 2012 BET Awards [PHOTOS]

• The Meaning Of The 5%: A Look At The Nation Of Gods And Earths

• Wired 25: The 25 Best 2 Chainz Guest Appearances [LISTEN]

• 7 Black Musicians Who Died of AIDS [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: Getty

1 2 3Next page »