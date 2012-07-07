Kanye West Performs At Revel Resort In Atlantic City [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

Kanye West took on the first night of his two day gig at Revel Resort in Atlantic City. As per usual, Yeezy put on one of his one of a kind live shows that only he can put on. He started off with “Dark Fantasy,” and ran through some of his classic records from College Dropout, Late Registration, Graduation, and 808s and Heartbreak.

This was one of Yeezy’s first shows in a long time without Jay-Z since the Watch The Throne tour has come to an end overseas. Hit the jump to check out footage of Kanye’s introduction as well as photographs courtesy of The Focus Camp down below.

//

//

Photos: The Focus Group

