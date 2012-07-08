Kanye West & Pusha T Perform “New God Flow” At Revel In Atlantic City [VIDEO]

Kanye West already got busy at Atlantic City’s Revel Resort on Friday night, but it was a two day gig. On the second night, Yeezy brought out his trusty rhyme associate Pusha T and the duo performed “New God Flow” for the first time live.

While G.O.O.D. Music’s forthcoming compilation Cruel Summer is dropping on August 7th, legendary producer and Def Jam exec No I.D. recently revealed that if all goes to plan Kanye West will be dropping his sixth album before the year is up.

Be warned the sound quality on this video isn’t the best. But nevertheless, considering the crowd’s reaction, this song is very rare. Who do you think owns the summer thus far; G.O.O.D. Music or Maybach Music Group?

Photos: YouTube