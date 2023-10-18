Tyga Seeks Sole Custody Of His & Blac Chyna’s Son, King Cairo

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tyga is seeking sole custody of his son, King Cairo.

Spotted on E! News, Michael Stevenson, aka Tyga, wants to be the sole guardian of the son he shares with “reborn” Blac Chyna.

Per E! News:

The rapper—real name Michael Stevenson—filed court papers in Los Angeles Oct. 13 requesting legal and physical custody of the 11-year-old, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

In the document obtained by E! News, Tyga asked the court to give Chyna child visitation rights—specifically, that she get time with King every Friday after school to Sunday at 5 p.m.

As for holidays, he asked that their schedule be determined in accordance to “the parties’ mutual agreement.”

Blac Chyna, oops, we mean, Angela Renée White responded to the filing, telling E! News in a statement she was “shocked.”

“I have always respected him as King’s father and know that we both love him very much and want nothing but the best for him,” Chyna said to E! News. “I never imagined that Michael would want to alienate me or distance me from King and strategically push me out of his life.

She continues, “I do not know where all of this is coming from. It’s all very sad and definitely not what is best for King. In a perfect world, Michael and I would be supportive, loving co-parents equally involved in King’s life.”

Blac Chyna Filed For Joint Custody Earlier In The Year

Before Tyga dropped his filing, White filed for joint custody on July 24 to “determine parental relationship” with the “Rack City” rapper.

Tyga responded to Chyna’s filing, hopping in The Shaderoom’s comment section, writing, “10 years later…nah…stick to ur schedule sat-mon.”

In a May 18 episode of the *sarcastic voice* groundbreaking podcast, Caresha Please, Chyna revealed that she communicated with Tyga “through the nannies.”

We hope these two can get their acts together for the sake of their son.

Photo: Presley Ann / Getty