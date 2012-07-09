Drunk Guy Interrupts A Curren$y Freestyle [VIDEO]

Curren$y recently took a trip over to Beantown and hung out with the guys from Karmaloop for another edition of their Friends With Words series. Everything was going according to plan right up until a seemingly pissy drunk dude walks up to Curren$y mid rhyme.

Instead of letting the security go all “Bow Wow-vs-Toure” on the dude, Curren$y includes him in the rhyme, kicks it with the dude, and even gives him some spare change to help him “get f**ked up tonight, bro.” You gotta love Spitta, but dude, donate to a kitchen next time, homie. Check the video after the jump.



Photo: YouTube