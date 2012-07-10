E-40 ft. Big Sean & Turf Talk – “In This Thang, Breh (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

Big Sean hops on the remix of E-40’s “In This Thang, Breh,” off of the Bay Area legend’s, triple disc, The Block Brochure. Courtesy of DJ Carisma, Big Sean gets to his Cali roots on this record. Yes, the G.O.O.D. Music star player was raised in Detroit, Michican but he was born in California.

E-40 however continues his workman like attitude when it comes to producing this album, as it gets pretty hard to lose count of just how many remixes, videos, and singles that 40’s triple album has produced. The one constant, is that most of the music has been pretty enjoyable. Hit the jump to get a listen.



UPDATE; CDQ and download available.

E-40 ft. Big Sean – “In This Thang, Breh (Remix)” [LISTEN/DOWNLOAD]

—

Photo: YouTube