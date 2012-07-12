10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

We are going to say this up front, Sean “Puff Daddy” “Puffy” “Puff” “P. Diddy” “Diddy” Combs is that dude. In all his baby teeth having glory, the son of a former Harlem hustler brought you groundbreaking acts like the Notorious B.I.G., Faith Evans, the L.O.X. and Mase in their primes through his record label Bad Boy. All while padding his wallet through multi-million dollar brands like Sean John, Ciroc and Justin’s. Hell, he may have reached billionaire status by the time you are reading this article. Plus he’s done the butt naked percolator with Latina bombshells J. Lo and Cassie (Tiger Woods fist pump).

But when it comes to posing for pictures…umm…yeah…often times the “Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop” mogul finds himself in positions that violate all types of guys codes and man laws when the camera flashes. Like, every single one. See for yourself…

(!!WARNING: THE FOLLOWING PICTURES MAY BE DISTURBING TO ALL MANLY MEN (no homophobia)!!)

