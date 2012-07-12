“In The Pink” With Cam’Ron and Wiz Khalifa [VIDEO]

DD172 TV takes us behind the scenes of Wiz Khalifa and Cam’Ron’s collaboration called “In The Pink.” Late last night, Wiz Khalifa debunked a circulated artwork and tracklist for his album, O.N.I.F.C.

On the supposed tracklist, there was a song on their that featured Cam’Ron, 50 Cent and Prodigy. Not sure what came of the Prodigy and 50 Cent verses, but Wiz Khalifa did play a song that he had with Cam’Ron back at the listening session for Taylor Allderdice. The song in question is the one playing in the background of the video below. Hit the jump to check out the footage.



