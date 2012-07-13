BIG K.R.I.T. Explains How Social Media Influences His Music [VIDEO]

Social media can be a gift and a curse for many artists, but for BIG K.R.I.T. it has helped shape his sound. In an interview with TheGrio, the Mississippi native explained how he shows respect to the rappers that paved the way for him.

Since the Internet allows the public access to music in all different regions, the World Wide Web opened K.R.I.T. up to various sounds. Yet for the 25-year-old, a cardinal rule in borrowing from an assortment of options is giving recognition. “I was super influenced by Texas music, and I pay homage to these O.G.’s,” he said.

According to K.R.I.T., where a person grows up no longer dictates what style of music they can make, and having collaborated with the likes of Big Boi, U.G.K., and Juicy J, he doesn’t discriminate when it comes to features. His Live from the Underground debut also shows diversity in opening up the guest list. The album, which dropped in June and debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard album charts, boasts an interesting list of appearances including the likes of B.B. King, Melanie Fionna, and Devin the Dude.

Check out the rest of what he had to say below.

Visit msnbc.com for breaking news, world news, and news about the economy

MORE ON HIP-HOP WIRED!

• 10 Of The Most Suspect Pictures Of Sean “Diddy” Combs Ever Taken [PHOTOS]

• GLORY: 10 Rappers That Found Religion

• Bangin Candy: The Foxy & Controversial Sheneka Adams [PHOTOS]

• Chris Brown Facing Audit Over Community Service Work [PHOTOS]

• Bangin Candy: Rosa Acosta Visits Hip-Hop Wired [PHOTOS]

• Heiress Kate Rothschild Says Her “Life Had Been Saved” By Jay Electronica [PHOTOS]

• 8 More Highly Anticipated Hip-Hop Moments (That Will Probably Never Happen)

• Air Jordan 4 Retro Black/Fire Red aka “Bred” [PHOTOS]

—

Photo: HypeTrak